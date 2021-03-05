Andrea Bocelli son Matteo Bocelli sings Caruso live following in father’s footsteps WATCH

There, the young man who has inherited his father’s vocal talent and good looks sang Caruso.
The 1986 song written by Italian singer-songwriter Lucio Dalla was covered by Andrea on his 1994 debut solo album Il Mare Calmo della Sera.
The tenor also featured the track on his 1997 album Romanza three years later.
READ MORE:
The songs lyrics speak of the pain and longing of a dying man looking into the eyes of a woman who is so dear to him.
During the same 2018 concert, Matteo also sang a duet with Slovenian singer Nuška Drašček.
The two performed Elvis Presley’s Can Help Falling In Love from The King’s 1961 movie Blue Hawaii.
The 23-year-old singer made his solo debut last year by singing Elton John’s Can You Feel The Love Tonight from The Lion King.
Matteo’s take on the track features on 2020 album Disney Goes Classical and is accompanied by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
During lockdown last year, the rising star gave a YouTube Q&A for fans in which he talked about working with Disney.
While on the Lion King track, he added: “Now with this new experience…it’s basically the very first solo release in my career.”
“So I’m very excited and, of course, I had the chance to be honoured to sing Elton John’s song. It’s been very challenging but I hope you appreciate it.”
Matteo Bocelli’s debut solo album is released later this year.
0 Comments