“To my amazement the bosses at the BBC said, ‘That’s not a bad idea’… and they let me do it.

“I’m sure I could have done it much better if I’d been more experienced or talented, but we got away with it,” he chuckled.

“The BBC said, ‘How long will it take?’ ‘Ooh, three or four months’. ‘Oh well, good luck, my dear chap. Hope to see you at Christmas!'”

He added: “It was that kind of organisation at the time, it isn’t like that anymore.”