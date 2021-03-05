Fortnite cookbooks at Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs map locations for Week 14 challenge

Fortnite developer Epic Games has released a fresh batch of challenges for Week 14.

With the Fortnite season running until mid-March, Epic Games has taken the challenges into overtime.

Completing challenges unlocks additional XP, which is essential for levelling up the Battle Pass and earning the best rewards.

Other challenges give players the opportunity to unlock specific rewards, including new armour for The Mandalorian skin.

This week’s challenges task players with everything from visiting kitchens to driving vehicles.

This includes dropping off a vehicle at the Gas Station in Lazy Lake, and driving from Sweaty Sands to Pleasant Park.

Players can also earn XP by harvesting fruit and vegetables from around the Battle Royale map.

Another challenge involves collecting a number of different cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs.

