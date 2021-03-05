Fortnite cookbooks at Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs map locations for Week 14 challenge

With the Fortnite season running until mid-March, Epic Games has taken the challenges into overtime.
Completing challenges unlocks additional XP, which is essential for levelling up the Battle Pass and earning the best rewards.
Other challenges give players the opportunity to unlock specific rewards, including new armour for The Mandalorian skin.
This week’s challenges task players with everything from visiting kitchens to driving vehicles.
This includes dropping off a vehicle at the Gas Station in Lazy Lake, and driving from Sweaty Sands to Pleasant Park.
Players can also earn XP by harvesting fruit and vegetables from around the Battle Royale map.
Another challenge involves collecting a number of different cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs.
As you can see from the images above, there are lots of cookbooks dotted around the map, including five in Pleasant Park.
In fact, as you can see from the video below, you could quite easily complete this challenge without even needing to drop at Craggy Cliffs.
Once you discover the location of the cookbooks, just interact with them to complete the challenge.
The remaining Fortnite Week 14 challenges can be seen below…
• Collect Cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs (4)
• Harvest Fruits and Vegetables (8)
• Earn Bars to hire a Character (150)
• Visit different restaurant kitchens (2)
• Drive vehicle from Sweaty Sands to Pleasant Park (1)
• Drop off a vehicle at the Gas Station in Lazy Lake or Catty Corner (1)
• Drive vehicle from Pleasant Park to Lazy Lake (1)
