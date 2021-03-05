Free Play Days – Going Under and Descenders

Get down this weekend with two exciting games in the Free Play Days lineup. Going Under and Descenders are both available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play fromuntil

How to Start Playing

Find and install the games here on Xbox.com. Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold membership. To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One.

Keep the Fun Going

Purchase the games and other editions at a limited time discount and continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event! Please note that discount percentage may vary by region.

Game Details

Going Under

Descenders

Going Under

Going Under is a satirical dungeon crawler about exploring the cursed ruins of failed tech start-ups. As an unpaid intern in the dystopian city of Neo-Cascadia, you’ll wield office junk as weaponry as you make your way through the offbeat procedural dungeons beneath your company campus.

Descenders

Descenders is an intense biking game filled with fast-paced downhill action and extreme stunt capabilities. Experience procedurally generated worlds – no two worlds are ever the same! Challenge yourself with new obstacles, jumps and tricks every time you play. With a variety of different levels available, all filled with unique boss jumps and intense tracks, dangerous behavior is encouraged! You can grab Descenders now for 40% off in the Xbox Store.

Don’t miss out on this exciting Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members! Learn more about Free Play Days here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire to find out about future Free Play Days and all the latest Xbox gaming news.