Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is playing dangerous game after Mohamed Salah sub

Irritating Salah, who has been one of few credible performers this season, is not the way to go when the club’s top-four hopes are in serious doubt.
His agent Ramy Abbas Issa was also evidently furious, as he tweeted a cryptic full stop to make his feelings known.
Klopp allegedly screamed at Salah to track a runner and he didn’t oblige. Klopp then turned to Lijnders and planned the change. It was a rush of blood.
This game was there for the taking for Liverpool but they failed to ask any questions of Edouard Mendy, one of the most unconvincing goalkeepers in the division.
JUST IN: Manchester United can finally make amends for undisclosed Pedro Neto transfer blunder
Instead he missed the ball and is clearly sapped of all confidence. As he emerged for the second half, Klopp put an arm of encouragement around him.
It was clear Mane was left on the field in an attempt to play his way out of rough form. Roberto Firmino was also non-existent.
This was by no means Salah’s best performance of the season but he certainly always looked capable of making something happen.
Liverpool virtually surrendered defeat once he left the field in a quite frankly baffling double substitution.
Curtis Jones, who was full of action once again, was also withdrawn as the returning Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain entered the fray.
The introduction of both was more than justified but Liverpool lost their verve once Salah and Jones departed.
Even when Salah is having an off day, he is capable of scoring out of nothing. No player in world football represents a bigger goal threat from the wide areas.
We can expect Salah to be in the team from the off against Fulham on Sunday but tonight was an opportunity they could not afford to waste.
Chelsea are now four points clear of Liverpool, who have lost five consecutive home games. If there was one game to lose between now and the end of the season, this wasn’t it. This was win at all costs after Manchester United, Leicester and West Ham’s recent results.
That means keeping Salah on the field, regardless of his performance. Mane and Firmino can count themselves lucky.
Would Salah want to stick around if Liverpool are playing Europa League football next season? It’s certainly not a given.
0 Comments