Myanmar latest: Is it safe to travel to Myanmar at the moment? Latest government advice

Protestors have been killed in the Asian country of Myanmar which is currently embroiled in a political crisis following a military coup earlier in the year. Mass protests are currently taking place across the country following a general election in which incumbent leader San Suu Kyi’s NLD party won by a landslide.

UN special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, said in New York: “Today it was the bloodiest day since the coup happened on the first of February.

“We had today 38 people died. We have now more than over 50 people died since the coup started, and many are wounded.”

Crowds have taken to the streets, most with homemade protection, in defiance of the military coup.

They are demanding democracy be restored to the country and for elected leaders to be released from detainment.