Super Smash Bros update 11.0 patch notes: Pyra, Mythra, Arthur Helm, gameplay changes

Nintendo Switch owners can download a new update for Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

The Super Smash Bros Ultimate update 11.0 is available as a free download for Nintendo Switch.

According to the Super Smash Bros Ultimate patch notes, the headline new feature is the addition of Pyra and Mythra as playable characters.

The Xenoblade Chronicles 2 characters are available as part of the Fighters Pass 2 content pack.

The new characters are joined by some bonus items for the game’s Mii characters, including Arthur’s Helm from Ghosts and Goblins.

That’s on top of Monster Hunter items including the Felyne Hat, Hunter’s Helm + Mail, and Rathalos Helm + Mail.

Needless to say, the new items are joined by quality of life tweaks, bug fixes and gameplay changes.

This includes the ability to disconnect unused controllers by using your own controller in the fighter-selection screen. It certainly better than having to leave the game and disconnect in the settings menu.

You can see the full list of update 11.0 patch notes below…