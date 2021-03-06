Bill Turnbull reacts to unearthed BBC Breakfast clip as viewer calls for host's return

The social media user in question captioned the post: “This still makes me smile. @billtu @sianwilliams100 @BBCBreakfast #TechnicalProblem #RegionalOpts #BBCLocal.”
They accompanied the candid message with a short video of Bill sat beside Sian on the Breakfast sofa where the presenting duo explained to viewers that due to an error, areas within the UK would not be receiving the correct local news for their specific town.
Bill began: “Now, we have a formal announcement from the BBC this morning.
READ MORE: Piers Morgan talks ‘ban’ on UK princes marrying US women amid row
Bill replied: “Nice one, Guy. Thanks for the memory. And for once it wasn’t our fault!”
“Oh that was a lovely memory…thank you,” Sian remarked.
A fan quizzed: “Is that a very young @StephLunch at the beginning of the clip?”
To which Steph McGovern replied: “Yes! Haha!”
Another added: “Sounds like you were almost reading the football results without the numbers. You two were fab in the mornings and much missed.”
0 Comments