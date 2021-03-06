NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Bill Turnbull reacts to unearthed BBC Breakfast clip as viewer...

Celebrities

Bill Turnbull reacts to unearthed BBC Breakfast clip as viewer calls for host's return

1 min

2views
0
Former BBC Breakfast host Bill Turnbull, 65, previously fronted the show alongside Sian Williams, 56. The Classic FM DJ thanked a social media user this week after they shared a memorable throwback clip on Twitter just days before the former Breakfast host was asked by a viewer to return to the programme.
The broadcaster stepped down from his role after 15 years and presented his last episode, with Louise Minchin, in 2016.

The social media user in question captioned the post: “This still makes me smile. @billtu @sianwilliams100 @BBCBreakfast #TechnicalProblem #RegionalOpts #BBCLocal.”

They accompanied the candid message with a short video of Bill sat beside Sian on the Breakfast sofa where the presenting duo explained to viewers that due to an error, areas within the UK would not be receiving the correct local news for their specific town.

Bill began: “Now, we have a formal announcement from the BBC this morning.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan talks ‘ban’ on UK princes marrying US women amid row

The hilarious clip caused a stir catching the attention of a number of Twitter users who flocked to comment on the post.

Bill replied: “Nice one, Guy. Thanks for the memory. And for once it wasn’t our fault!”

“Oh that was a lovely memory…thank you,” Sian remarked.

A fan quizzed: “Is that a very young @StephLunch at the beginning of the clip?”

To which Steph McGovern replied: “Yes! Haha!”

Another added: “Sounds like you were almost reading the football results without the numbers. You two were fab in the mornings and much missed.”

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in