Brian May shares the Queen guitar solo he is 'proudest...

Entertainment

Brian May shares the Queen guitar solo he is 'proudest of' and it's NOT Bohemian Rhapsody

May told Total Guitar magazine: “Killer Queen has always been a favourite of mine. And again, that was always in my head.

“It was something a bit more complex, an adventure in putting guitar harmonies into the solo.

“It was quite a step into the unknown, that solo, and it has a melody that I put in there which doesn’t appear anywhere else in the song, so in a sense they’re quite comparable, that and Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The Queen icon also shared the incredible way that the Bohemian Rhapsody guitar solo came about and why, even though it remains the centerpiece of the live shows, he never plays it exactly the same way twice.

