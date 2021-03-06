George Russell has the perfect wingman to help him partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

“Obviously, we have been talking to him and he is kind of supporting us in many ways, from an overall F1 business point of view and supporting the board and senior management team,” said Roberts.

“But once we get racing and he gets a little bit of time off, he can come and help. His ex-race engineer [Dave Robson] is with us so there is a really good relationship.

“So we are really looking forward to getting him into the garage, get some detail and get him doing what he does best, just talking to us, being a sounding board for ideas and getting the best out of his experience.

“I am sure the drivers will get to hear some good stuff from him and a few war stories along the way as well.”