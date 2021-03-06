Holidays: Skyscanner expert warns May restart might not 'go to plan' – advice for booking

Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, Martin Nolan, a travel rules and consumer advice expert from Skyscanner shared his advice for Britons who are keen to get something in the diary now.

“Most people are still booking short term, which is a continuing trend from 2020. However, we are seeing interest for later in 2021 growing, especially following the announcement from the Prime Minister last week,” he told Express.co.uk.

“We expect to see the travel situation will change as infection rates, vaccination rates and a host of other key factors change throughout 2021.”

However, Mr Nolan warned the course to unlocking the UK and travel may not “go to plan”.

