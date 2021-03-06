Holidays: Skyscanner expert warns May restart might not 'go to plan' – advice for booking

“Most people are still booking short term, which is a continuing trend from 2020. However, we are seeing interest for later in 2021 growing, especially following the announcement from the Prime Minister last week,” he told Express.co.uk.
“We expect to see the travel situation will change as infection rates, vaccination rates and a host of other key factors change throughout 2021.”
However, Mr Nolan warned the course to unlocking the UK and travel may not “go to plan”.
READ MORE: Package holidays: TUI, easyJet, BA, Jet2 and Virgin latest updates
“We are confident about travel’s return in 2021 but, the last year has taught us all that life is unpredictable, and I think it is safe to assume that not everything will go to planned on the way back to ‘normal’ life.”
In 2020, travel providers and airlines were hit with a slew of cancellations and refunds amid ever-changing restrictions on travel.
As a result, many have since implemented special Covid policies, allowing consumers the opportunity for more flexibility when booking their next trip.
These policies are crucial for those eyeing a holiday in 2021.
DON’T MISS
Dubai flights: Emirates boosts Economy with new seating options [INSIGHT]
Flights: Latest TUI, BA easyJet, Ryanair & Jet2 updates [UPDATE]
Cruise: Latest restart dates for March [COMMENT]
“We’ve seen keen travellers embracing flexible airfares from travel providers who have been combining flexibility with low prices to stimulate bookings.
“Flexible air fares paired with a hotel booking with free cancellation means that travellers can delay their trip or simply change their destination and keep their travel dates should they need to.”
The expert continued: “There are a few ways travellers can protect their bookings.
“This can sometimes be much cheaper than package holidays and of course, allows for a personally tailored trip,” he said.
Even with the emergence of more flexibility within the travel industry, it seems there is still one safety measure which trumps the rest.
“It’s key to purchase a travel insurance policy that suits your needs; there are policies which have been designed for post-coronavirus travel and it’s important to read the small print,” Mr Nolan urged.
“If you’re able to make the booking on a credit card you will get additional protections via your card issuer.”
While the exact date overseas holidays will resume remains unknown, the Government’s Global Travel Taskforce is set to be reinstated next month.
Throughout the process of loosening restrictions, the Prime Minister has warned the nation will be lead by “data” rather than “dates”.
0 Comments