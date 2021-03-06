How to clean a shower cubicle – seven musts to remember when cleaning your shower

To clean ceramic tile showers

With ceramic tile showers, your biggest challenge will likely be grout, especially if it is left unsealed.

To keep your ceramic shower tiles clean, wipe down the tiles with hot water to remove any sticky residue and remove any excess hair from the drain.

Use your shower to wet down the walls of your shower and open your windows to ensure good ventilation.

If you see any mildew, create a bleach cleaning solution using one part bleach to two parts water.

Using rubber gloves, apply the solution to the mildewed area with a sponge and allow it to work for 10 minutes before scrubbing it with a soft-bristled brush or old toothbrush.

Rinse the area well with hot water and then apply a normal cleaner according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Finish by rinsing your walls with clean water from top to bottom and then squeegee the area dry.