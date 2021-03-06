NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Journey of the Broken Circle Coming to Xbox One on...

Gaming

Journey of the Broken Circle Coming to Xbox One on March 12

4 min

6views
0

Summary

  • Journey of the Broken Circle writer and game director Andrea Brasch talks about the fusion between the game’s story and mechanics.
  • The main character’s journey and relationships bring up topics and emotions we can all relate to.
  • Journey of the Broken Circle is now available for pre-order on the Xbox Store with a 15% discount.

Journey of the Broken Circle is a story-driven platform game about an imperfect circle who seeks to be complete.

Storytelling and gameplay literally go hand in hand in this game. They’re completely intertwined, and like in every relationship, they both limit and enhance each other. The ludo narrative (compelling story in perfect synchrony with gameplay) was rewarded with “Best Narrative Game” at IndieCade 2020.

Let me take you through parts of the brainstorming process:

[Story] A story about longing…

Journey of the Broken Circle is a game that has been a long way on the way, and somehow both Patrick Jarnfelt and I grew into adulthood with the game. We both started out single and by the end of the production we are both in committed relationships. So, it has been a journey for the game and certainly also for us on a personal level. The game relies heavily on lived experiences from my personal life, so yes, it is a very personal game!

I wanted to address how humans often long for something else: A better job, a nicer place to live, an ideal relationship. Of course, love and romantic relationships are a big part of that, but the missing thing can also be a soulmate friend, a place to stay in nature, an amazing job, a pet…

Journey of the Broken Circle

[Gameplay] An incomplete circle as the main character…

What is the most basic and metaphorical way to represent something that is not complete? With an incomplete circle, of course! And since it’s almost round, it rolls but with a hump, so we are constantly reminded that it is not whole… This opens all kinds of cool ideas for a platforming game!

[Story] A journey of search and discovery…

Obviously, Circle rolls in search of a complementing piece… And it meets new characters! They’ll chat, get to know each other better, share their views and feelings and react differently to the places and events surrounding their adventure.

[Gameplay] Two merged into one = new abilities!

Circle can conveniently pick up new characters that fit in its mouth. Merged like this, they roll as one and can use each other’s abilities. This is how new gameplay mechanics and platforming environments are explored!

Journey of the Broken Circle

[Story + Gameplay] Portraying realistic personality traits.

Let’s delve into the creation process of the character Sticky and see how the story and design decisions kind of snowball into a final protagonist:

We all know somebody who loves their routine and is afraid of change. What action can represent this? Sticking! What has a shape that could fit in Circle and can stick to things? A pinecone! And together they can easily climb, especially on snow and ice!

We have a new character with which Circle can have conversations (and arguments!) over moving forward and discovering new things versus settling down! And we have the level environments: A lot of climbing in mountains and caves!

Let’s now have a quick look at some other characters. All of them are inspired by people we know, our friends and family (not exposing which ones though):

  • Ms. Moss: The caring grandmother figure. Soft like moss and hugging Circle so it can safely roll without bumps or falls.
  • Balloon: Someone who changes their mind all the time. Balloon is volatile and goes where the wind blows. It does make Circle fly, but it is very fragile and demanding.
  • Perfect: A very fun character that seems like the perfect alter ego, and a perfect physical match for the Circle. They roll fast and smooth together. However, it can spin totally out of control and become awfully hard to keep up with. 
Journey of the Broken Circle

At first, I thought I would write the story and then implement game mechanics accordingly, until we realized that they had to be made together. So, during the creation process, one narrative decision led to a design decision that led to another narrative decision and so on. The characters are talking objects, gender-neutral and minimalist. The aim is to be universal and relatable. Everyone will experience the game differently, based on their own life, experiences, and memories.

These “love stories” that Circle rolls through are a frame used to talk about many other things than love. Journey of the Broken Circle is a story about self-discovery and existentialism. Maybe we often feel like a piece is missing because our life is an ever-growing puzzle. It doesn’t mean we’re broken, only that we are on a journey…

Journey of the Broken Circle launches on March 12 and is now available for pre-order on the Xbox Store with a 15% discount. If you want to chat with me and other players about it, please join the Discord server of our publisher Nakana.io.

Journey of the Broken Circle
Xbox Live

Journey of the Broken Circle

Nakana.io

$ 7.99 $ 6.79
Meet fascinating characters on your quest to complete the imperfect Circle. New partners bring unique abilities and also their own personality to roll with. In this 3-5 hours adventure, full of ups and downs but always playful and rewarding, the Circle learns about itself and you, along with it. DEVELOPED BY Lovable Hat Cult “It’s a game about this little something that always seems to be missing…a better job, a nicer place to live, an ideal relationship… We wanted to tell a story of self-discovery in a fun, universal and relatable way. We probably also wanted to answer our own questions: would the Circle find what it was looking for? Or how would it all end?” – Andrea & Patrick from the Copenhagen-based studio. PUBLISHED BY Nakana.io “We gather games that share a strong experience to remember. We hope you’ll enjoy the sweet and tasteful food for thought served by Journey of the Broken Circle!” – Mikaël Bourget, founder of the publishing label.

Andrea Brasch, Writer and Game Director, Lovable Hat Cult

, , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in