Manchester United scouting Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba after tip-off

Manchester United have been scouting Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba after receiving a tip-off from a well-respected figure in Germany, Express Sport can exclusively reveal. The 22-year-old, who was still playing football in Burkina Faso for US Ouagadougou in 2017, has emerged as one of the brightest defenders in the Bundesliga in the past year and is also under the watchful eye of two other Premier League clubs.

Tapsoba was snapped up by Leverkusen from Victoria Guimaraes in January 2020 when he cost an initial £15.5million in a deal that could still rise to £21.5m in add-ons. The Bundesliga club’s recruitment team were enchanted by his confidence bringing the ball out from the back and maturity on the field at such a young age. Now he is the heartbeat of the Leverkusen defence – that also includes former United academy graduate Timothy Fosu-Mensah – and has played every minute of league action this season, besides the two games he missed due to coronavirus in late November. His current deal contains a release clause believed to be in the region of £44m and Leverkusen are not willing to listen to any offers below that figure and would like to tie him down to an improved contract. JUST IN: Manchester United can finally make amends for undisclosed Pedro Neto transfer blunder

Tapsoba was the subject of a last-minute enquiry from Liverpool in the January transfer window as the Reds scrambled to bring in defensive reinforcements. Yet the Premier League champions were told by Leverkusen that they had to pay the £44m release clause in full if they wanted to pursue a deal. Leicester and Wolves are among those to have watched the player in the past year, something that Tapsoba has been made aware of and the latter are understood to be eyeing a summer deal. The Foxes have since cooled their interest since completing the signing of Wesley Fofana from Saint-Etienne.