Next Week on Xbox: March 8 to 12

Pacer is high-octane, anti-gravity racing at its most destructive. Customize your craft and weapons then engage in the campaign, a single-player race, or compete against your rivals in explosive online multiplayer for the ultimate combat racing experience.





While Doodle God was busy creating the universe, Doodle Devil was also having some fun. The same exciting, puzzle gameplay that made Doodle God a hit is back but with an evil twist. Discover the seven deadly sins and watch as the world crumbles at your fingertips as you create thousands of dastardly deeds. Combine fire, earth, wind, and air to create demons, beasts, zombies… and much more. Being bad has never been so much fun!





The official videogame of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is back with its fourth edition, the most extreme ever! Make your way along the path that will lead you to success in a new career mode that will put your abilities to the test to bring out the champion inside you!





When you awake, you find yourself in a mansion, where was the secret research center, is now a maze full of horrible zombies and deadly traps. You’ll have to escape by overcoming your fears, collecting items, solving innovative puzzles, and revealing the cruel truth.





Platforming and storytelling literally go hand in hand in this journey full of love and fun, but also questions… Let’s roll on a life-changing experience!





A fast-paced, action platformer about a lost man with pink skin, with the ability to jetpack to reach new heights. Run, jump, and jetpack through a minimalist and colorful (but deadly) environment called The Mind.





Described as a “suspenseful Kafkaesque text-based adventure game,” with simulation and puzzle mechanics, can you seize the opportunity to find your father and your Self back in this introspective journey?