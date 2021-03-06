NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Olly Murs says he’s in a two-year rehab after leaving...

Celebrities

Olly Murs says he’s in a two-year rehab after leaving 'complicated' injury ‘I regret it’

1 min

5views
0

“I’m still in rehab pretty much for my knee, that’s what I wanted, to make sure I had to continue my rehab, I didn’t want to cut any corners.”

Nowadays, Olly said he is the fittest he has ever been and used lockdown to help improve his nutrition and fitness, with the help of his girlfriend Amelia.

He added: “I think being with Amelia has made a massive difference [with his nutrition] but she’s just as picky as me,” he revealed.

“She always looks great, she trains and she just burns it straight away.”

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in