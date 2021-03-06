NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Piers Morgan rows with GMB co-star as he calls for...

Celebrities

Piers Morgan rows with GMB co-star as he calls for 'ban' on UK princes marrying US women

1 min

11views
0

In view of his 69,000 followers, Alex replied: “You ever stop and think maybe you should give this woman carrying a baby a break?”

The ITV broadcaster followed up his meteorologist’s post as he referred to the Queen, whose husband Prince Philip is currently recovering in hospital.

Piers fired back: “You mean like she’s giving a 94yr-old woman a break as her husband lies in the hospital?”

Their back and forth did not stop there as Alex made reference to Prince Andrew, the Queen’s eldest son.

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in