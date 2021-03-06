PS5 restock UK: New PS5 console stock update for John Lewis, Smyths, Argos, Currys

: The next PS5 restock is not expected to drop this weekend, with Saturday and Sunday expected to stay clear of new PlayStation stock.

Very and John Lewis are the two retailers being linked to a PS5 stock update between March 8 and March 12. But as always, gamers will need to keep an eye out for the latest news from Currys, Argos and Game.

ORIGINAL: With things winding down this week, gamers will be getting another chance to buy a PS5 console in March.

More stock is being released next week, and according to the latest reports, restocks will be happening at several major retailers.

John Lewis is expected to be on that list, alongside others like Smyths, Argos and Currys.

Smyths dropped a small number of PlayStation 5 consoles this week, but more is expected to arrive in March.

This could happen in the coming days, with Fridays providing to be a favoured date by Smyths during previous months.

The official Smyths site currently lists the PlayStation 5 at out of stock but confirms: “Out of Stock. Expected in stock: March 2021.”