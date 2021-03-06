PS5 restock UK: New PS5 console stock update for John Lewis, Smyths, Argos, Currys

PS5 Restock news coming soon from UK retailers
Very and John Lewis are the two retailers being linked to a PS5 stock update between March 8 and March 12. But as always, gamers will need to keep an eye out for the latest news from Currys, Argos and Game.
ORIGINAL: With things winding down this week, gamers will be getting another chance to buy a PS5 console in March.
More stock is being released next week, and according to the latest reports, restocks will be happening at several major retailers.
John Lewis is expected to be on that list, alongside others like Smyths, Argos and Currys.
Smyths dropped a small number of PlayStation 5 consoles this week, but more is expected to arrive in March.
This could happen in the coming days, with Fridays providing to be a favoured date by Smyths during previous months.
The official Smyths site currently lists the PlayStation 5 at out of stock but confirms: “Out of Stock. Expected in stock: March 2021.”
Reliable PS5 stock trackers have shared favourable updates for March, with PS5 Instant telling its followers on Twitter:
“Very unlikely any stock drops for the rest of the week. But plenty of drops are coming next week.”
“AO, ShopTo and John Lewis should drop next week. Smyths rumoured towards the end of the week but not confirmed.”
Meanwhile, Argos recently released new PS5 stock, but it was marred with technical issues.
The company also used a regional schedule to provide consoles to customers, something that isn’t used by some other retailers.
The current news from Argos is that the PS5 is currently out of stock, with the social media team offering this update:
“We are working hard to replenish stock of the PS5 at the moment. Please keep an eye on our website, where you will find the current stock availability.
Currys is another retailer that is expected to offer a PS5 restock this month, although there is no guarantee it will happen next week.
A message from the Currys support team adds: “I can confirm that we do not currently have a date when we expect further consoles being available.
“I would advise keeping an eye on websites and social channels for further updates.”
This will be mixed in with other next-gen consoles and the Nintendo Switch, which are also selling out regularly.
The Xbox Series X has been coming in and out of stock this month at a number retailers, with Smyths offering the latest options.
And as ever, Microsoft and Sony are also offering different alternatives as part of their next-gen lineups. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are very different, with the Series S proving to be the cheaper option.
“The only difference between the PS5 console and the PS5 Digital Edition console is the inclusion of an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive in the PS5 console. The PS5 Digital Edition console does not feature a disc drive.
“The PS5 console features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive that will allow you to play PS5 Blu-ray disc games and PS4 Blu-ray disc games, as well as play video from 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs, standard Blu-ray discs, and DVDs.
“The PS5 Digital Edition console does not have an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive. PS5 Digital Edition console owners will be able to buy PS5 and PS4 games from PlayStation Store or access games via PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now (an ongoing paid subscription is required for each, sold separately).
“And more than 99% of the 4,000+ PS4 games can also be played on either the PS5 console or the PS5 Digital Edition console, though with the PS5 Digital Edition console these games will need to be downloaded from PlayStation Store while the PS5 model with a Blu-ray disc drive will also support PS4 Blu-ray discs.”
And like with the Xbox Series S/X consoles, the PS5 Digital Edition is the cheaper of the two Sony gaming machines.
