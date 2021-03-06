PS5 ShopTo restock: PlayStation 5 back in stock in time for the weekend

PlayStation 5 consoles are back on sale at UK retailer ShopTo.

According to one PS5 Stock Checker account, most units were picked up by bots, although more are expected to go on sale over the course of the weekend.

“SHOPTO have had small PS5 bundles picked up by the bots today, they were available but their site keeps crashing due to their servers being so terrible we are going to be tracking it over the weekend and i suggest you keep watching the site today also.”

Click the links to buy the PS5 from VERY, Argos, Simply Games, Currys, ShopTo, AO, John Lewis, Smyths and Amazon.

ORIGINAL: It looks like UK retailer ShopTo may be about to restock the PS5.

The next PlayStation 5 UK restock is tipped to take place at some point later today (March 5).

The UK retailer has reportedly made changes to the website, which has led to speculation that the PS5 is about to go on sale.

“Okay stock has not yet dropped on shopto, they made changes just now on the add to cart which our bots picked up on!” reads a PS5 UK Stock – Instant Updates tweet.

“Nobody has missed out! Keep your eyes on the site just in case!”