Queen Elizabeth: Go-to 5p travel essential monarch packs in her luggage when jet-setting

Queen Elizabeth has travelled to numerous countries across the globe. She has carried out a plethora of state visits as well as travelled for pleasure. Like many Britons, she likes to take some home comforts with her when jet-setting.
English brand Twinings previously created a special blend just for Her Majesty.
Twining’s Earl Grey is a lemon and bergamot flavoured black tea.
Boxes of 100 teabags currently retail for £5.29 each on Twinings.co.uk.
Therefore, the Queen’s beloved drink is more than affordable at 5p per teabag.
The monarch is believed to drink the tea in a very specific way.
She only drinks it with a splash of milk.
The royal also does not take sugar.
While her preference for tea is known – her favourite food has not been shared.
This is because hosts on royal tours would likely always serve that food or dish making it nigh-on inescapable.
Gordon Rayner, former royal correspondent for The Telegraph, has covered more than 20 royal tours and discovered this fact from a member of staff.
He said: “As one of her staff told me, ‘If she said she had a favourite meal she would never get served anything else.’”
