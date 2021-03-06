Queen Elizabeth: Go-to 5p travel essential monarch packs in her luggage when jet-setting

Queen Elizabeth has travelled to numerous countries across the globe. She has carried out a plethora of state visits as well as travelled for pleasure. Like many Britons, she likes to take some home comforts with her when jet-setting.

Therefore, the Queen’s beloved drink is more than affordable at 5p per teabag.

Boxes of 100 teabags currently retail for £5.29 each on Twinings.co.uk.

Twining’s Earl Grey is a lemon and bergamot flavoured black tea.

English brand Twinings previously created a special blend just for Her Majesty.

The monarch is believed to drink the tea in a very specific way.

She only drinks it with a splash of milk.

The royal also does not take sugar.

While her preference for tea is known – her favourite food has not been shared.