Tom Jones' memories of his friend Michael Hutchence and how INXS star struggled with fame

He took his own life at a Sydney hotel on November 22, 1997, when he was only 37 years old.
Rather than the tortured superstar, Jones remembers his “sweetheart” friend, whose band had even written the track Tight for the Welsh legend.
“I met him in LA then I was in Texas with him, Duran Duran… we were all there at the same time. It was fantastic.
“But I think the attention he got, that attention, you know, the worst kind of tabloid stuff, I mean that really got to him.”
Holland asked if he meant all the tabloid coverage of Hutchence’s life.
Jones replied: “Yes, well it all depends what they pick on, what they focus on about a person.”
“(It would say) ’The band struck up, Tom Jones came out, took off his tie, opened his shirt up, the women screamed…”
“So the music wasn’t even mentioned. What did I sing like, what did I sound like, what songs did I do? No. So, it takes over from what you originally wanted to do.”
To be fair to the press coverage, Jones often flashed a lot of chest at his concerts, matched with hip-swivelling and suggestive moves.
Two days after the Australian was found dead in his Ritz Carton hotel room, Jones joined Minogue and other stars like Diana Ross and Nick Cave at the funeral. Yates sat grieving in the front row, holding her and Hutchence’s baby daughter, Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily.
Jones never sang with Hutchence on Tight. The song was written and recorded by INXS during the sessions for their 1992 album Welcome to Wherever You Are but was never released.
It was only when the song was reworked following Hutchence’s death and released on the posthumous Best of INXS that the sleeve notes revealed the song had originally been intended for the Welsh star.
