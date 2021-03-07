Apple cider vinegar benefits: How to use ACV as a face wash to improve your skin

There are reportedly more than 30 different health benefits to regularly taking apple cider vinegar.
Some of the most common benefits include boosting weight loss diet plans, protecting against high cholesterol, and even regulating blood sugar levels.
But you could also use apple cider vinegar as a daily face wash to protect your skin.
“Washing your face daily can help to remove oil, dirt, and other debris.
“The best way to get your skin as clean as a whistle is to use a face wash or cleanser.
“When used as a facial cleanser, apple cider vinegar is an effective way to cleanse the skin of bacteria and debris.”
Meanwhile, some people regularly drink apple cider vinegar for its health benefits.
Drinking one or two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar each day has been claimed to improve weight loss diet plans.
You might want to dilute the vinegar in a glass of water, however, so it’s more palatable.
