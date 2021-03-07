NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Apple cider vinegar benefits: How to use ACV as a face wash to improve your skin

Apple cider vinegar has been used for centuries as a natural health remedy for numerous medical conditions. One of the reported benefits of ACV is improving the quality of your skin. You can make a simple face wash at home to protect your skin from harmful bacteria.
The vinegar itself is made from fermented apple cider, which encourages the production of specific health-boosting enzymes and probiotics.

There are reportedly more than 30 different health benefits to regularly taking apple cider vinegar.

Some of the most common benefits include boosting weight loss diet plans, protecting against high cholesterol, and even regulating blood sugar levels.

But you could also use apple cider vinegar as a daily face wash to protect your skin.

“If you’re familiar with the world of skincare, you may already be aware of the many ways people use apple cider vinegar,” she wrote for medical website Healthline

“Washing your face daily can help to remove oil, dirt, and other debris.

“The best way to get your skin as clean as a whistle is to use a face wash or cleanser.

“When used as a facial cleanser, apple cider vinegar is an effective way to cleanse the skin of bacteria and debris.”

But if you have particularly sensitive skin, you should avoid using apple cider vinegar for skincare, it warned.

Meanwhile, some people regularly drink apple cider vinegar for its health benefits.

Drinking one or two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar each day has been claimed to improve weight loss diet plans.

You might want to dilute the vinegar in a glass of water, however, so it’s more palatable.

