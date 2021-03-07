Apple cider vinegar benefits: How to use ACV as a face wash to improve your skin

Apple cider vinegar has been used for centuries as a natural health remedy for numerous medical conditions. One of the reported benefits of ACV is improving the quality of your skin. You can make a simple face wash at home to protect your skin from harmful bacteria.

The vinegar itself is made from fermented apple cider, which encourages the production of specific health-boosting enzymes and probiotics.

There are reportedly more than 30 different health benefits to regularly taking apple cider vinegar.

Some of the most common benefits include boosting weight loss diet plans, protecting against high cholesterol, and even regulating blood sugar levels.

But you could also use apple cider vinegar as a daily face wash to protect your skin.

