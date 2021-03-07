Best supplements for skin: Zinc linked to helping acne, psoriasis and rosacea

As such, Clarrisa Lenherr, in-house nutritionist for biohacking company bioniq, recommends it for skin support.

She explained: “Found in red meat, seafood, nuts and pulses, Zinc is an essential mineral that plays a key role in immune system function, cellular metabolism and wound healing, to name a few.

“When it comes to the skin, Zinc has been linked to helping conditions such as acne, psoriasis, and rosacea.”

She added: “When it comes to hair health, whilst it may not speed up hair growth, hair loss is a common symptom of Zinc deficiency.”

