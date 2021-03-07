Best supplements for skin: Zinc linked to helping acne, psoriasis and rosacea

She explained: “Found in red meat, seafood, nuts and pulses, Zinc is an essential mineral that plays a key role in immune system function, cellular metabolism and wound healing, to name a few.
“When it comes to the skin, Zinc has been linked to helping conditions such as acne, psoriasis, and rosacea.”
She added: “When it comes to hair health, whilst it may not speed up hair growth, hair loss is a common symptom of Zinc deficiency.”
Vitamin for alleviating anxiety
According to Mind mental health charity, nearly 10 percent of the population suffer from mixed anxiety and depression. Whilst there are many different factors at the root cause of anxiety, ensuring you avoid nutritional deficiencies and looking after your diet can be helpful.
Clarissa explained: “There are 8 distinct B vitamins, each found in different foods and with varying benefits. However, collectively, B vitamins taken in a B complex can help support energy levels and calm the nervous system, as well as help to make neurotransmitters and balance your mood.”
Mineral for balancing blood sugar
Ever heard of the blood sugar rollercoaster? This is the up and down journey that our blood sugar, energy, and mood can follow if we are not managing to balance our blood sugar.
“This mineral helps to efficiently transport glucose into the cells for energy and also helps support carbohydrate, protein and fat metabolism.”
Mineral for aiding sleep
Many of us at one stage or another have trouble with our sleep, whether it is trouble falling asleep or an interrupted night’s sleep.
Clarissa advised: “There are a whole host of reasons as to why your sleep might be suboptimal, including stress, anxiety and too much light exposure in the room. One of the best minerals for sleep support is Magnesium glycinate.
Vitamin for boosting immunity
Vitamin D was given a superstar status last year, and for good reason. Ranging from immune system support to boosting energy and mood, this vital vitamin contributes to many aspects of health.
Clarissa said: “Vitamin D is synthesised by sun exposure on our skin, which is why those who live in darker and colder climates are advised to supplement during the winter months (the NHS recommends 10mcg per day from October to April).”
Vitamin for boosting energy
We all get our low energy days and dips from time to time, but if your energy feels like it has been lagging for some time, it might be worth checking in on your B12 levels.
A great way of avoiding nutritional deficiencies and ruling out any underlying issues that might be contributing to your health problems, such as increased anxiety or insomnia, is by investing more into your health and taking the ‘quality over quantity’ approach when it comes to supplementation, added Clarissa.
“Too often, people are reaching for several different supplements that are taken singularly in pill format, which can often cause adverse side effects and push the blood levels out of reference ranges.
“To take control of your health safely and find out exactly what your body needs, I recommend a personalised supplement programme such as bioniq BALANCE (RRP £99 per month, available to buy from www.bioniq.com), a unique supplement formula that is tailored based on your individual blood test results and blended into tiny granules, which release active ingredients into the bloodstream during a sustained period to enhance absorption in the body.”
