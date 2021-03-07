Camping holidays: Expert's top tip on how to keep food cold & have a hot meal in one go

Luckily, if you do get to the campsite and find you’re struggling with your tent, there should be help on hand.

“Talk to the guys that run the campsite,” recommends Mr Warner Smith.

“Chances are, they’ve, they’ve seen it before with other campers and they’re always good people to help you out.”

Furthermore, they may also have some great tips on the local area, as well as ways to get more for your money.

“They’re generally people who are really passionate about this space that they’ve created and the site they set up.