NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Can you use baking soda on your face?

Health

Can you use baking soda on your face?

1 min

5views
0

Regularly using baking soda – which is literally used to counteract the acid that your skin creates for its protection – could be very damaging.

It would damage skin by removing the skin’s protective oil barrier, altering its pH, and disrupting the natural bacteria on the surface which helps prevent infection and acne.

This will leave you with stripped skin that’s prone to infection and breakouts, which nobody wants.

What can I use instead of baking soda?

The kind of skincare products you need will depend entirely on your skin type (normal, oily, dry, blemish-prone and so on) as well as what you’re looking to achieve (anti-ageing, reducing redness, targeting blemishes).

, ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in