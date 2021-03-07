Can you use baking soda on your face?

Regularly using baking soda – which is literally used to counteract the acid that your skin creates for its protection – could be very damaging.

It would damage skin by removing the skin’s protective oil barrier, altering its pH, and disrupting the natural bacteria on the surface which helps prevent infection and acne.

This will leave you with stripped skin that’s prone to infection and breakouts, which nobody wants.

What can I use instead of baking soda?

The kind of skincare products you need will depend entirely on your skin type (normal, oily, dry, blemish-prone and so on) as well as what you’re looking to achieve (anti-ageing, reducing redness, targeting blemishes).