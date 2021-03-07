NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Coconut oil: How to make coconut oil mouthwash to avoid...

Coconut oil: How to make coconut oil mouthwash to avoid bad breath and whiten teeth

Coconut oil is a so-called ‘superfood’, due to its healthy properties. One of the most creative uses of coconut oil is to make your own mouthwash. It could freshen your breath and even whiten your teeth.
There are several different types of coconut oil, and it’s crucial that you buy the right type when looking to improve your health.

Extra virgin coconut oil reportedly has the most health-boosting properties.

At room temperature, your coconut oil will feel relatively creamy and flaky.

Once it’s warmed up, it’ll transform into the liquid type of oil that we’re all familiar with.

“Coconut oil might just be the most versatile health food on the planet, so much so that I consider it a top superfood,” he wrote on his website.

“Not only is it my favorite cooking oil, but coconut oil uses are numerous and can extend to being a form of natural medicine, be used for natural beauty treatments and so much more.

“Use [the mouthwash] daily to help whiten teeth, improve gum health and freshen your breath.

“According to researchers at the Athlone Institute of Technology, the antibiotic properties of coconut oil destroy the bacteria that causes tooth decay.”

Some people have also used coconut oil to treat dry, chapped lips, added the nutritionist.

The healing properties of coconut oil helps to moisturise the lips, and could even protect against sunburn.

The superfood might even help to strengthen and style your hair.

You’ll need between a teaspoon and two tablespoons of coconut oil to provide the conditioning effect. Simply work it into the bulk of your hair, and then wash it out.

