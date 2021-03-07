Coconut oil: How to make coconut oil mouthwash to avoid bad breath and whiten teeth

Coconut oil is a so-called ‘superfood’, due to its healthy properties. One of the most creative uses of coconut oil is to make your own mouthwash. It could freshen your breath and even whiten your teeth.

There are several different types of coconut oil, and it’s crucial that you buy the right type when looking to improve your health.

Extra virgin coconut oil reportedly has the most health-boosting properties.

At room temperature, your coconut oil will feel relatively creamy and flaky.

Once it’s warmed up, it’ll transform into the liquid type of oil that we’re all familiar with.

READ MORE: Can I combine coconut oil and baking soda for my hair and skin?