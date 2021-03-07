Coconut oil: How to make coconut oil mouthwash to avoid bad breath and whiten teeth

Extra virgin coconut oil reportedly has the most health-boosting properties.
At room temperature, your coconut oil will feel relatively creamy and flaky.
Once it’s warmed up, it’ll transform into the liquid type of oil that we’re all familiar with.
“Not only is it my favorite cooking oil, but coconut oil uses are numerous and can extend to being a form of natural medicine, be used for natural beauty treatments and so much more.
“Use [the mouthwash] daily to help whiten teeth, improve gum health and freshen your breath.
“According to researchers at the Athlone Institute of Technology, the antibiotic properties of coconut oil destroy the bacteria that causes tooth decay.”
The healing properties of coconut oil helps to moisturise the lips, and could even protect against sunburn.
The superfood might even help to strengthen and style your hair.
You’ll need between a teaspoon and two tablespoons of coconut oil to provide the conditioning effect. Simply work it into the bulk of your hair, and then wash it out.
