Elvis Presley: The only actress who DIDN'T want to kiss The King – His reply was fantastic

The fantastically overblown trailer describes Elvis’ starring role in stirring fashion.

It says: “Now he crowns his meteoric rise to fame with a fiery burst of dramatic power as hard-loving, hard-living Danny Fisher, who sang his way up from the gutters of lusty, brawling New Orleans.

“There were to be many women in Danny’s life, but only two who really count: Nelly, who knew too little about love, Ronnie, who knew too much.”

Jones had come into the film riding high on the success of 1957’s The Bachelor Party, which had earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination.

However, her unwillingness to kiss Elvis on set had nothing to do with her career or any personal feelings about her handsome leading man.