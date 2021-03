Fern hosted the original edition of the programme from 1994 to 2000.

Celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott took her place at the helm and the show ran for another decade.

Over the years it has featured a number of famous chefs including James Martin, Gino D’ACampo, Aldo Zilli and of course Fern’s ex husband, Phil Vickery.

It was on the show that the couple first met.

Ready Steady Cook airs weekdays at 3.45pm on BBC One