GTA 6 release date: Bad Grand Theft Auto news for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers

GTA 6 release date news could arrive at any time, and Rockstar Games could be ready to unveil a number of exciting Grand Theft Auto projects in the next 12 months.

The development team has only confirmed one major release for the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, but there is a potential for more to be revealed.

The parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have confirmed that they will not be making any big announcements on behalf of Rockstar.

But they have provided some interesting insight into some other news, including how much the next Grand Theft Auto game could cost.

As many gamers will already know, prices for base games have stayed pretty standard over the past few years, with most big companies charging around $ 60.

There are always bigger deluxe editions hitting the market each year, but gamers are usually guaranteed a generic price on most AAA titles.