Jeremy Clarkson ditches big beard amid awkward moments 'Assume I'm Corbyn-heavy socialist'

The Grand Tour host decided to conduct “research” into the look during the UK’s third national lockdown, which started in January.
The small screen favourite quipped: “Beards have always been for socialists, the mad and the weak.
“But in recent times they’ve become mainstream and even acceptable.”
READ MORE: Billy Connolly ‘became anarchist’ after Labour politician’s ‘slum’ row
“I haven’t seen a child since January and I fear that if I encounter one in my current state, it will assume I’m a werewolf and be very frightened,” he said.
Jeremy’s facial recognition on his new phone also no longer works and he is attracting unwanted attention.
He stated on ramblers: “They assume that I am one of them, a Corbyn-heavy socialist.”
0 Comments