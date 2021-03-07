Jeremy Clarkson ditches big beard amid awkward moments 'Assume I'm Corbyn-heavy socialist'

Jeremy Clarkson first unveiled his lenghty facial hair on Instagram one week ago, causing a stir amongst fans. However, the Top Gear star’s beard will now be coming off, and he has a number of reasons for it.

Writing in his latest column, the 60-year-old has listed why he’s not a fan, referencing an unpleasant moment with his farm manager.

The Grand Tour host decided to conduct “research” into the look during the UK’s third national lockdown, which started in January.

The small screen favourite quipped: “Beards have always been for socialists, the mad and the weak.

“But in recent times they’ve become mainstream and even acceptable.”

