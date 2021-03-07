NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Louise Redknapp sets record straight on 'flirty messages' to male...

Celebrities

Louise Redknapp sets record straight on 'flirty messages' to male friend 'Total rubbish!'

1 min

6views
0
Louise Redknapp, 46, was at the centre of an article which claimed she had grown close to Tom van Wesseldine – who she is said to have set up a music company with. The Sun stated she had left flirty messages under one of his posts on Instagram.
The mother-of-two did leave multiple red love hearts under his football-focused post, but her rep has slammed claims this is flirty.

He added Tom does in fact have a long-term girlfriend, who is also friends with Louise.

“This is total rubbish,” the singer’s rep said of the claims.

“Tom has a long term girlfriend and Louise is friends with both Tom and his girlfriend.

READ MORE: Billy Connolly ‘became anarchist’ after Labour politician’s ‘slum’ row

The singer and Jamie Redknapp divorced in 2018 after 19 years of marriage.

They have since remained friends and co-parent their sons Charley, 16, and Beau, 12.

In her book, she opens up about her marriage to the football pundit, who is currently in a relationship with model Frida Andersson-Lourie.

Taking to Instagram, she said it was hard to open up about their time together and break-up.

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in