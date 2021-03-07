NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Olympic swimming great Missy Franklin announces pregnancy

Sports

Olympic swimming great Missy Franklin announces pregnancy

Missy Franklin, who is married to former University of Texas swimmer Hayes Johnson, posted a photo of her and Johnson holding an ultrasound picture.

Missy Franklin is going to be a mom.

“Our greatest dream come true,” she wrote. “Baby Johnson coming in August.”
The 25-year-old Franklin became one of the sport’s biggest stars when she captured four gold medals and a bronze as a high-schooler at the 2012 London Olympics.
She also competed at the 2016 Rio Games, where she was plagued by shoulder injuries but still managed another gold as a preliminary relay swimmer.
Franklin attempted to keep swimming after Rio, but her shoulder problems never got any better. She retired from the sport in December 2018, got married and graduated from the University of Georgia.
Credit: AP

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2012, file photo, United States’ Missy Franklin starts in the women’s 200-meter backstroke final at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Franklin won a gold medal in the event. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

