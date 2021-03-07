Portugal, Cyprus and Spain could welcome Britons from May in 'encouraging' holiday update

Currently, travel to both nations is illegal due to Britain’s lockdown restrictions.
However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already announced that travel restrictions in England will be lifted on May 17.
When this happens, Britons may be allowed to travel to Portugal and some Spanish islands, as well as Cyprus, if they prove that they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Answering the BBC studio’s questions about how confident he is that people will be able to travel in May, Daniel said: “I think it’s a cautious confidence at the moment.
“We know the country is on track with its vaccination programme and we know the importance of holidays to the UK confidence,” he added.
“The fact that these European destinations are looking at their own means of opening up to British tourists is very encouraging, and there are so many destinations actually looking at this, not just Portugal and Cyprus.”
“The Spanish government has said that it is looking into the possibility of a green corridor between Spain and the UK this summer.”
Daniel also noted that the EU is looking into creating a green pass, which will enable travel between European countries, but he explained that the board of nations is “taking their time on that”.
The travel expert emphasised: “What we’re seeing at the moment is all these destinations discussing their own way forward, and that’s encouraging.”
Daniels said: “There has been a lot of interest in holidays this summer, but there’s still a long way to go before the travel industry gets back on track.”
Home Secretary Priti Patel has also warned against booking foreign travel too soon as restrictions may change again due to the unpredictability of the coronavirus.
However, with schools in England set to open tomorrow, there has been no delays yet to the UK’s roadmap out of lockdown plans.
