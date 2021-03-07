PS Plus March 2021 will be the last before big PS4 and PS5 free game change

Sony has released its latest PS4 and PS5 free games for March, but more PS Plus changes are coming. As some gamers will already know, Sony likes to team up with third-party partners to offer bonuses as part of its subscription service. This usually just includes free cosmetic and bundles that can be downloaded from the PlayStation Store. But having an active PlayStation Plus subscription also comes with a massive bonus on PS4 and PS5 consoles. Unlike on Xbox and PC, gamers with PS Plus can earn free in-game money to spend in GTA Online. It’s a huge boon for anyone who is serious about saving up for that big Yacht or Command Station in Los Santos.

The current deal allows PS Plus gamers to grab $ 1m each month as part of their subscription. This makes it worth dropping into GTA Online each month just for that bonus, especially if you plan to return to the game when the next update drops. But something is changing that will make things just a tad more complicated on PS4 and PS5 consoles. During April 2021, things will change, which will make it the duty of PlayStation Plus subscribers to log in and claim their $ 1m bonus from GTA Online. The free cash drops will continue, as Rockstar has pledged to keep them going until GTA Online is available to play natively on PS5. When the big PS Plus change drops on April 1, GTA Online fans will need to head over to the PlayStation Store and claim their cash from there instead. It’s likely to be under the same section other PS Plus freebies are kept and will remain available over the coming months.

A message from Rockstar Games explains: “PlayStation Plus members enjoying GTA Online on PlayStation 4 will continue to receive GTA$ 1,000,000 every month until the launch of GTA Online on PlayStation 5, but starting April 1, 2021, you’ll no longer need to wait 72 hours after log in for the GTA$ to hit you Maze Bank account. “From that point forward, all you’ll need to do to claim your money is visit the PlayStation Store at the start of each month and claim your GTA$ 1,000,000 directly. “March 2021 will be the last month that your GTA$ benefit will be automatically deposited within 72 hours of your first play session of the month. “PlayStation Plus will be required to claim the GTA$ 1,000,000 from the PlayStation Store each month and the GTA$ will be deposited into your account upon store redemption.”