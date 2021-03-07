Queen Elizabeth packs ‘large containers’ of British food when travelling to certain places

“The Queen likes fish and poultry but has never divulged what her favourite meal is, because, as one of her staff told me, ‘If she said she had a favourite meal, she would never get served anything else.’”

Mr Rayner says staff are also instructed on the correct way to make her favourite drink, which is said to be “Dubonnet and gin”.

This should be mixed at a 50/50 ratio.

However, her Majesty also requests some less opulent food items while travelling too, according to a separate insider.