But Gerrard says he will not be satisfied with just one title and wants to back it up in the years to come.

“I always said the first one would be the hardest and we’re obviously millimetres away from achieving that,” he added.

“But I don’t know, I got a feeling upstairs today I want more, I’m hungry for more and I hope my players share that.

“If they do it’s exciting times to be a Rangers fan.