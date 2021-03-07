The Queen's fabulous Beatles connection can be seen every time she appears in public

The four lads from Liverpool popularised the Chelsea boot but put their own unique spin on it when they went to legendary shoemakers Anello & Davide on Drury Lane with a special request.
Originally theatrical shoemakers, in the 60s Anello & Davide also handmade shoes for stars like Marilyn Monroe. The Beatles and their fans would have thought they were being the height of fashion for going there.
Except, Her Majesty was already a decade ahead of them at the time.
READ MORE: Freddie Mercury girlfriend Mary Austin celebrates 70th Birthday: their love in their own words
“This boot became synonymous with The Beatles and many other rock bands of the 60’s era. During the 60’s, customers queued outside Anello & Davide’s shop waiting to get fitted for their very own Beatle boot.”
Demand was so high that the shop only released new stock every Saturday morning when the lines of fans stretched down the street.
To this day, you can buy your own Beatle Boots, customised to your own tastes, but the exclusive service is available by appointment only.
The classic low-heeled black patent Anello & Davide shoe (often with a buckle) she wears with almost every outfit during the day is taken from her personal design dating back seven decades.
The workshop has all Her Majesty’s patterns and measurements and each pair costs around £1,000. However, an Anello & Davide shoemaker once explained how the frugal monarch gets her money’s worth from them.
David Hyatt said: “We supply one or two pairs a year and occasionally renew the tops and re-heel them. The Queen doesn’t waste money. She’s no Imelda Marcos.”
The process includes a pattern cutter, a clicker who selects the finest calf leather, a closer who sews the upper part of the shoe and adds stiffeners, and a maker, who adds the sole and heel.
But even after they are finished, they don’t go onto the royal feet straight away.
The Queen is reported to have around ten pairs of Anello & Davide shoes on the go at any one time – includes pairs in plain black leather, black patent, white leather and beige leather. There are also three designs of evening shoe in satin, silver and gold to go with any formal gowns.
Her connection with the shoemaker continues a royal tradition stretching back to Queen Mary.
In 1935 Queen Mary awarded a royal warrant to Rayne and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother. followed suit. Most notably, The Queen, Princess Margaret and Princess Anne all got married in Rayne cream silk heels.
When the company went out of business, the current Queen Elizabeth was so upset her staff tracked down Rayne shoemaker David Wyatt – along with Her Majesty’s shoe patterns and lasts – who had moved to Anello & Davide. And so the royal tradition, like so many others, continues to this day.
ANELLO & DAVID WEBSITE
BEETLEJUICE IS BROADCAST ON UNION JACK RADIO – EVERY SUNDAY AT 10AM AND REPEATED EVERY WEDNESDAY EVENING
0 Comments