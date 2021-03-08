Beatles drummer: How many drummers have been in The Beatles?

“They needed a good solid beat, and I said to Brian, ‘Look, it doesn’t matter what you do with the boys, but on record, nobody need know. I’m gonna use a hot drummer.’

“Brian [Epstein] said, ‘Okay, fine.’ I felt guilty because I felt maybe I was the catalyst that had changed his [Pete’s] life…”

When John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney and George Harrison, Pete’s other bandmates, realised the engineers wanted them to replace Pete with a session drummer for their upcoming recording session in September, they decided to permanently remove him from the group to avoid losing their deal.

According to Cynthia Lennon, John’s then-wife, the boys asked Brian to sack Pete from the band, and he dutifully obliged.