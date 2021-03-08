NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Camping holidays: First-time campers urged to take 'bandana' for 'one...

Travel

Camping holidays: First-time campers urged to take ‘bandana’ for ‘one hundred’ things

Camping, caravan and self-catered holidays in the UK are set to go ahead from April 17 under Boris Johnson’s “roadmap” out of lockdown. With many Britons jumping at the chance for a change of scenery, it could see many people swapping their usual overseas jaunt for something closer to home.
However, a traditional tent holiday comes with a lot of preparation, particularly if you’re hoping to camp in comfort.

According to seasoned campers on Reddit, some of the most useful items to pack are also some of the most simple every-day ones many people already have at home.

In fact, a handful of campers recommended always packing a bandana.

These square pieces of fabric, typically styled as a fashion accessory, can be used for “a hundred” things while camping according to one holidaymaker.

READ MORE: Cyprus holidays: Is it safe to travel to Cyprus at the moment?

“I kept my list at only ten items but if I could add more a bandana would be one.

“My preferred bandana is a tube but any bandana works.”

Bandanas can also have a rather technical use for those who are camping in more remote regions.

“It’s also good as a makeshift filter for water,” they wrote.

Furthermore, it seems bandanas can also be added to your makeshift emergency kit.

“A bandana can potentially save a life too. They can be used as a tourniquet or other bandages and slings,” stated one of the campers.

A second added: “I use the same bandana I got on my first backpacking trip.

“It’s soaked up water, cleaned up sweat, and held a wound or two shut.

“Never go on a trip without it. It’s not just a piece of cloth. Its a bandana.”

While lots of people may have a bandana lying around at home, they can also be made easily and at a low cost.

One campsite regular recommended fashioning one by cutting up a spare T-shirt.

