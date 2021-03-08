Covid vaccine side effects: Do not get second shot if you have an allergic reaction – CDC

Like all vaccines, it’s possible to experience an allergic reaction too.
According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), if you had an immediate allergic reaction after getting a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, you should not get a second shot of that vaccine.
“Even if your allergic reaction was not severe enough to require emergency care,” the CDC adds.
READ MORE: Dr Ranj Singh issues important Covid vaccination message for those at high risk from virus
What are the typical side effects of the vaccine?
According to the COVID Symptom Study app, the side effects can include headaches; fever; chills or shivers; tiredness (fatigue); muscle or joint pains; diarrhoea and feeling sick (nausea).
“It’s also common to experience pain, swelling, redness or itchiness at the site of the injection, or swelling of the glands (lymph nodes) in the armpit,” the team behind the app wrote.
They added: “While they may make you feel grotty, all these effects are a sign that your immune system is kicking into action to protect you from COVID-19.”
When will I receive the vaccine?
The NHS is currently offering the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to people most at risk from coronavirus.
You can book appointments at a larger vaccination centre or pharmacy now, or wait to be invited to go to a local NHS service.
People at high risk of getting seriously ill from coronavirus (clinically extremely vulnerable), can also get the COVID-19 vaccine.
If you’re at high risk, you will have had a letter from the NHS saying you’re clinically extremely vulnerable.
People with certain other health conditions are at high risk and can get the COVID-19 vaccine (as well as people who are clinically extremely vulnerable).
These conditions include:
- Long-term lung conditions (such as severe asthma, COPD, bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis)
- Long-term conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels (such as Congenital heart disease, heart failure and peripheral arterial disease)
- Diabetes
- Chronic kidney disease.
If you have a condition that means you can get the COVID-19 vaccine, the NHS will contact you to arrange your vaccination appointments.
0 Comments