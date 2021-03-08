Covid vaccine side effects: Do not get second shot if you have an allergic reaction – CDC

Typical vaccine side effects have been reported, such as swelling and itching at the site of the jab.

Like all vaccines, it’s possible to experience an allergic reaction too.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), if you had an immediate allergic reaction after getting a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, you should not get a second shot of that vaccine.

“Even if your allergic reaction was not severe enough to require emergency care,” the CDC adds.

