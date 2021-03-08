Dan Walker pleads with BBC viewers 'don't shout at us' over Harry and Meghan interview

Ahead of this morning, Dan Walker, 43, prepared himself for a busy day covering the top news topics, ranging from the latest on the coronavirus pandemic to the highly-anticipated Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired over-night in the US. Fully aware of the negative responses the show will get, Dan sent out a warning the night before to viewers, telling them “not to shout at them” for covering such a talked about event.

Taking to Twitter, he shared the official BBC Breakfast account’s post teasing what’s in store for this morning. “Busy programme tomorrow,” he penned. “Here’s a plan… if you’re not interested in #HarryandMeghanonOprah that’s fine… but don’t shout at us for covering it. See you in the morning.” It didn’t take long before he was hit with criticism from disgruntled viewers who believed it wasn’t “newsworthy” when there are bigger things going on in the world. READ MORE: Meghan and Harry avoided ‘ban’ on interviews endured by Edward VIII