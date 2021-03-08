Flights: Latest updates from TUI, BA, easyJet, Ryanair and Jet2 as holiday bookings surge

Flights have been axed in droves throughout the pandemic. It can be hard to keep up as airlines adopt different stances to cancelling flights after it was announced international travel would not be permitted until May 17 at the earliest. This is is what you need to know about major operators TUI, British Airways, easyJet, Ryanair and Jet2.

TUI TUI has cancelled all flights until May 17. “All TUI holidays departing from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, including flight-only and accommodation-only bookings, due to depart on or before May 16, 2021,” said the operator in a statement. “If your holiday has been cancelled, we’ll be contacting you soon to discuss your options. We’re working around the clock to do this and are getting in touch with customers in departure date order.” Additionally, flights to Los Cabos, Mexico and Kvarner Bay, Croatia due to depart on or before October 31, 2021, are axed. READ MORE: Portugal, Cyprus and Spain to welcome Britons from May

British Airways British Airways has continued to fly limited flights and is operating a “reduced” and “dynamic” schedule amid the ongoing lockdown restrictions. The latest update from BA concerns the UK travel declaration form. “From March 8, 2021, you must complete the UK Government’s declaration form for international travel if you are travelling outside the UK from England,” said the carrier. “Different rules apply for international travel from Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.” Passengers who wish to “change or cancel” their booking can do so using the airline’s “Book with Confidence” policy. Though BA has not axed all of its itineraries, it does warn customers to some changes to flight schedules may arise. On its website, BA states: “If your flight has been cancelled, we will contact you with your options. Alternatively, you can rebook or claim a voucher online.” DON’T MISS

easyJet easyJet continues to operate some flights, though it is on a reduced schedule and some flight times are subject to change. Customers who are impacted by changing flights will be contacted by the airline to discuss their options. “If part/all of your trip is cancelled, you will be notified directly via email and informed of the options available to you,” the easyJet website detailed in its latest statement. Travellers can switch to another flight for free, choose a voucher for future spend or apply for a full refund. Customers can also avail themselves of these three options if they wish to cancel their bookings. “Due to a number of countries across our network imposing national and regional lockdown restrictions, we appreciate the uncertainty this may be causing if you are due to fly with us and understand that you may wish to change your travel plans, so we are providing a number of flexible options,” said easyJet.