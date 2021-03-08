Greece holidays: Britons welcomed to ‘book flights’ in positive sign from tourism minster

Greece’s tourism minister Harry Theoharis has shown positivity British holidaymakers will be welcomed back in time for the summer. In fact, he is so confident the minister encouraged Britons to “book holidays” now.

Meanwhile, the UK is already steaming ahead with its vaccination effort.

In the week ending February 28 an additional 2,249,002 people were reported to have received an NHS vaccination for COVID-19 in England.

This took the total number of people vaccinated with at least one dose to 17,179,491.

Of those vaccinated, 598,345 people have received a second dose, taking the total number of vaccinations given to 17,777,836.

DON’T MISS

Cyprus holidays: Is it safe to travel to Cyprus at the moment? [INSIGHT]

Holiday warning: May restart date might not ‘go to plan’ [INTERVIEW]

Pound to euro exchange: Sterling-euro has broken out of ‘slumber’ [COMMENT]