Greece holidays: Britons welcomed to ‘book flights’ in positive sign from tourism minster

In the week ending February 28 an additional 2,249,002 people were reported to have received an NHS vaccination for COVID-19 in England.
This took the total number of people vaccinated with at least one dose to 17,179,491.
Of those vaccinated, 598,345 people have received a second dose, taking the total number of vaccinations given to 17,777,836.
However, at the time of writing, the UK Government has given no confirmation as to when international holidays will resume.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned it will not be before May 17, with the Global Travel Taskforce due to reconvene in April to discuss the possibility of international travel.
When the time comes, though, the Greek tourism minister said the nation wanted to make travel to the country “as smooth and hassle-free as possible.”
As Greece is an EU member state, should the “digital green pass” be agreed upon, tourists hoping to visit would likely need to provide this information.
For now, though, travel is off the cards for Britons under lockdown rules which see leisure travel been classed as illegal.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is also advising against all but essential travel to Greece.
However, it adds: “The FCDO is not advising against travel to the islands of Rhodes, Kos, Zakynthos, Corfu and Crete.”
