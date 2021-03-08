Holidays: France, Italy, Spain and Greece Foreign Office travel advice as UK rules ease

Holidays are being booked up by Britons now the green light for the end of lockdown has been given. It’s important to keep up to date with the latest travel advice. This is the latest guidance from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for major holiday hotspots France, Italy, Spain and Greece.

"All travellers from the UK, including children aged 11 and above, will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result (PCR only), carried out less than 72 hours before departure," explained the FCDO. "Arrivals will also be required to self-isolate for seven days upon arrival, before taking another PCR test." The authority added: "Arrivals from the UK will need to complete both a 'sworn statement' (déclaration sur l'honneur) form self-certifying they are not suffering from symptoms associated with coronavirus and have not been in contact with confirmed cases in the preceding fortnight, and a signed 'travel certificate' (attestation), confirming their reason for travel. "Those travelling from France to the UK will also need to present a signed 'travel certificate' on departure."

Italy Likewise, Italy is also blocking UK arrivals with a few exceptions. “From March 6 until April 6, entry into Italy is only permitted to residents or those with absolute necessity including urgent work, health needs or study requirements,” the FCDO said. Tough requirements are in place, too. “Until April 6, those wishing to fly must present the airline with a negative COVID-19 rapid antigenic or molecular swab test taken no more than 48 hours before entry into Italy,” said the FCDO. “You must also take a COVID-19 rapid antigenic or molecular swab test within 48 hours of entering Italy – arrivals by air from the UK will take this test at the airport. “Whatever the result of the two swab tests, those arriving in Italy from the UK must also report to their local health authorities on arrival and self-isolate for 14 days.” Anyone who does travel to Italy will need to download and complete a self-declaration from the Ministry of Interior before they travel.

Spain Spain has blocked UK travellers until mid-March. “On 22 December 2020, Spain introduced travel restrictions on passenger travel from the UK by air and sea,” said the FCDO. “These measures have been extended until 6pm (GMT+1) on March 16 2021 (5pm / GMT in the Canary Islands), with the exception of Spanish and Andorran nationals and those legally resident in Spain or Andorra.” The authority detailed the testing measures in place. “Additionally, all passengers (excluding children under the age of six years old) travelling to Spanish airports from ‘risk’ countries, as determined by the European Centre for Disease Prevention & Control are required to present a negative PCR, TNA or LAMP test taken within no more than 72 hours prior to arrival, in order to enter the country.”