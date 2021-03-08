Is it safe to book a holiday for 2021? UK travel advice and guidelines

Exceptions include travelling for work when it is absolutely necessary to do so, travelling home from a job abroad or for those who are moving to a different country i.e for work purposes or if they’re an international student.

Medical appointments and caring obligations will also permit you to travel, although every country has its own guidelines and self-isolating requirements.

Express.co.uk previously spoke to Nicky Kelvin from The Points Guy UK, Tom Bourlet from SpaghettiTraveller who revealed whether or not it’s a good idea to head on holiday in 2021.

Kelvin revealed: “The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) still advises against travel to certain destinations – even if you meet that criteria for essential travel.

“Therefore if you’re looking to travel internationally, you must have a legally permitted reason to do so.”

He explained that although the guidelines aren’t exactly set in stone, the decision of whether or not to travel abroad is currently down to the individual alone, and it’s unlikely that the British government will actually stop you from travelling.

“Like the lockdown and social distancing requirements, it is up to each individual to do the right thing to help protect the NHS and stop the continued spread of the coronavirus so that we can return to normality and travel once this is all over,” added the expert.