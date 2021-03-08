James Jordan in moving update on unwell dad days after tearful TV appearance

One said: “I know the feeling, my Nannan’s been in since the new year, can’t even ring her because she had a heart attack & a stroke so she’s not very responsive.” (sic).

Another replied: “My mum is in hospital right now so I know how you feel. She’s very poorly too. Fingers crossed your dad and my mum can come home to us soon. Big love James x.”

A third commented: “I hope that your Dad recovers fully soon. It’s been a bad time for so many families and my heart goes out to you and your family.”

While a fourth wrote: “Sending positive thoughts and love. It’s hard being isolated away. I’m sure he’s getting excellent care tho, x.” (sic).