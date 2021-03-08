Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp debunks Fulham theory after dire Premier League defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit back at Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed after he claimed his team wanted victory more at Anfield on Sunday. Fulham beat Liverpool 1-0 on Merseyside to make it six home Premier League defeats in a row for Klopp’s side.

Mario Lemina’s fine strike late in the first half was the only goal of the game as the Reds once again failed to score at their home ground.

Liverpool are now four points off the top four, with many of the teams above them having at least one game in hand.

Afterwards, Reed told Sky Sports that Fulham wanted to win more than Liverpool.

Reed reflected: “We did want it more and that was evident on the pitch and a big factor in getting three points today.”

