Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp debunks Fulham theory after dire Premier League defeat

Liverpool are now four points off the top four, with many of the teams above them having at least one game in hand.
Afterwards, Reed told Sky Sports that Fulham wanted to win more than Liverpool.
Reed reflected: “We did want it more and that was evident on the pitch and a big factor in getting three points today.”
“It would be a masterpiece to find out how we change that overnight.”
The German admitted the current spell is one of his lowest moments as a manager.
Klopp told BBC Sport: “I would wish to say no but yes it is. That’s not a problem. I don’t always have to have the best times.
“This team is an extreme team. We were extremely successful and now we have an extreme situation as well but we will fight through.”
“The first half, we were what I wanted us to look like,” Parker told Sky Sports.
“I had full belief we could come here and get something.
“In the first half we had chances. The boys stuck to the plan and we were well worthy of the first goal.
“In the second half you don’t plan dynamics to go like that. We showed another side to us – character, resilience, doggedness. I’m very proud of the team today.”
