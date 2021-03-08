Louise Minchin admits confusion led her to 'lock husband out of home' 'All over the place'

Unfortunately for Louise, the symptom also caused an issue for her husband David Minchin, with whom she shares daughters Scarlett and Mia, in 2019.
The journalist had left their home, which is based just outside Chester, to do a candid interview about going through the menopause at the time.
However, her other half had to interrupt the interview and meet her at work to collect their house keys after she had mistakenly locked him out.
After handing the keys over to David while chatting to The Telegraph in May 2019, Louise divulged: “My memory is still a bit all over the place.
“But what I am learning every day is that you can go through this and come out stronger and healthier.”
Fortunately, Louise then insisted her family had been very supportive of her as she dealt with her menopause struggles.
Louise previously opened up about her menopausal symptoms in a documentary with the BBC.
Ahead of speaking out about going through the process, the journalist admitted she tried to keep her symptoms a secret at work.
She explained she was “too embarrassed” to tell anyone about the menopause at first, but eventually decided to tell her boss when her symptoms worsened.
“Although adrenaline cleared my brain-fog when I was presenting, suddenly getting hot from top to toe under the lights in front of six million viewers was difficult to cover up.
“I tried for months though, too embarrassed to say to anyone what was going on, and ended up negotiating with the team on a daily basis over the temperature in the studio.
“One day it got too much, and I had to confess to my boss the real reason why I needed it to be cold: I was menopausal, and suffering with it.”
