Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has Anthony Martial theory after Man City victory

Despite not scoring he was instrumental in everything good for United as they ended City’s unbeaten run.
In the first minute of the game, Martial won a penalty for his side which Bruno Fernandes converted.
Solskjaer was impressed with the striker and also singled out Dean Henderson for his performance in goal.
He said on Sky Sports: “When you come away with a 2-0 win and another clean sheet and a performance like this then you are delighted.
Man Utd wages: Pogba and De Gea ahead of Cavani and Fernandes as salaries emerge
He explained: “It was a fantastic game. United make incredibly high pressing and they are so fast on the counter.
“We played good. Unfortunately we couldn’t be clinical up front so we congratulate United.
“We will be the news because we lost. But the news is 21 victories in a row. There are still 30 points to play and we have to start to win again.
“It’s always the same. We win a game and then move onto the next one. It’s the same here. We lose this so we go to the next one. It’s a lesson. Even at 0-2 we played really well.”
United return to action on Thursday against AC Milan in the Europa League.
After that Solskjaer’s side face West Ham in the Premier League as they look to secure second place and push City all the way.
0 Comments