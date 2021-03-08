Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has Anthony Martial theory after Man City victory

The striker led the line in the absence of Edinson Cavani and impressed throughout.

Despite not scoring he was instrumental in everything good for United as they ended City’s unbeaten run.

In the first minute of the game, Martial won a penalty for his side which Bruno Fernandes converted.

Solskjaer was impressed with the striker and also singled out Dean Henderson for his performance in goal.

He said on Sky Sports: “When you come away with a 2-0 win and another clean sheet and a performance like this then you are delighted.

Man Utd wages: Pogba and De Gea ahead of Cavani and Fernandes as salaries emerge