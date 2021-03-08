Meghan Markle fans hit out at Laurence Fox over his 'duchess of victimhood' jibe

The host asked who made such a statement. However, Meghan would not reveal who it was, saying it would be “very damaging” to their reputation.

But she replied saying there were “several conversations” surrounding her child’s complexion.

Meghan shared: “In those months, when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we had in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he won’t be given a title.

“And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin will be when he’s born.

“That was relayed to me from Harry, that was from conversations that family had with him. It was really hard to see those as compartmentalized conversations,” she added.

